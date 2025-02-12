According to Jonathan Jones, the Jaguars plan to interview former Titans GM Jon Robinson for their general manager job.

In recent weeks, Albert Breer reported Robinson is a name he’s heard frequently connected to the Jaguars’ GM vacancy.

Robinson interviewed with the Jets as well this hiring cycle.

Robinson, 49, began working for the Patriots as an area scout back in 2002. He managed to work his way up to director of college scouting before departing in 2013 to become the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel.

After four years in Tampa Bay, the Titans hired him as their GM for the 2016 season. He lasted seven years in the role before being somewhat surprisingly fired near the end of the 2022 season.

During Robinson’s seven years in Tennessee, the Titans produced a record of 66-43, including four playoff appearances (3-4 record).