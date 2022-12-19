Jaguars Promote CB Gregory Junior, Waive S Tyree Gillespie

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday they have promoted CB Gregory Junior from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed CB Gregory Junior to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced today. The team also waived S Tyree Gillespie. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 19, 2022

Jacksonville waived S Tyree Gillespie to make room.

Gillespie, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract when he was traded to the Titans during the preseason.

However, Tennessee waived him soon after and he was claimed by the Jaguars.

In 2021, Gillespie appeared in 11 games and recorded three total tackles and no interceptions.

Junior, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Oachita Baptist in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Junior saw action in 43 games and recorded 128 total tackles, one interception and 16 pass defenses.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.