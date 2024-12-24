Jaguars Promote LB Joe Giles-Harris

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have promoted LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster.

Giles-Harris, 27, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills. He bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad for two years before joining the Patriots in August of 2023.

He spent the past two years on the practice squad before being cut earlier this season and rejoining the Jaguars.

For his career, Giles-Harris has appeared in 20 games for the Jaguars, Bills and Patriots, recording 29 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.