Jaguars Promote WR Devin Smith & DB Brandon Rusnak To Active Roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve promoted DB Brandon Rusnak and WR Devin Smith to their active roster.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.872 million rookie contract that includes $3.667 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Jets waived him with an injury designation.

Smith caught on with the Cowboys on a futures deal for 2019 and was limited to appearing in four games before sustaining another injury. Dallas released Smith prior to start of the 2020 season.

Smith then caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in September of 2020 and had a brief stint with the Patriots before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2019, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.