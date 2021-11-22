Jaguars Put WR Jamal Agnew On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve, ending his season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 22, 2021

Agnew, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2021, Agnew has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars, compiling 24 catches for 229 yards and a receiving touchdown, seven rushes for 111 yards and a rushing touchdown, and one touchdown in 22 kick returns.