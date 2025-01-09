Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Focused On Trying To Stay Healthy

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence played a career-low 10 games in 2024 and his inconsistent availability hurt the team in their 4-13 season.

Heading into a critical bounce-back year in 2025, Lawrence’s number one priority is staying healthy and available.

“Being the franchise quarterback, I have to be out there, I have to be on the field, and I have to be available,” Lawrence said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “That’s difficult for me to not be able to do that. And really the last two seasons, that’s been a struggle for me.”

“… The main thing is I’ve just got to be healthy and whether that’s getting stronger this off season, limiting some of the hits when I’m out there … Just doing my part to stay out there and not taking unnecessary risks when I need to be healthy for the season for one play.”

Lawrence suffered a concussion that ended his season in his first game back in Week 13 on a play that got Houston LB Azeez Al-Shaair suspended. Lawrence admits the hit will change how thinks going forward but he won’t let it consume him.

“I don’t know if worried is the right word moving forward,” Lawrence said. “I think it’s something that you definitely are aware of. I don’t want to have more of them. You want to limit them, but I think right now it’s not something I’m overly concerned about. I just want to be able to protect myself and obviously don’t want to continue that trend. That can definitely affect how long you play if you keep getting those.”

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence appeared in 10 games and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns.