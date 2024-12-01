Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Ruled Out With Head Injury

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field on Sunday after taking a hit to the head from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair and was later ruled out according to Adam Schefter.

Al-Shaair was ejected for the headshot on a sliding Lawrence, which appeared to temporarily render Lawrence unconscious as he displayed a fencing response that we have seen with these types of hits to the helmet.

Jaguars TE Evan Engram was also ejected for his response to the hit and QB Mac Jones replaced Lawrence. Fines and potential discipline will likely be coming for both Al-Shaair and Engram.

Lawrence missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and was playing in his first game back due to the issue.

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in 10 games and completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 113 yards rushing and three touchdowns.