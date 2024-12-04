Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence To Have Shoulder Surgery

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is expected to undergo shoulder surgery in his left shoulder to repair a significant AC Joint injury, according to Ian Rapoport.

Lawrence was already placed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion last week. With the team in last place, it was pretty much expected that he wouldn’t return this season.

Lawrence is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the 2025 season.

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in 10 games and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns.