Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Week-To-Week With Hamstring Injury

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced RB Travis Etienne will be week-to-week with the hamstring injury he picked up in Sunday’s loss to the Bears, per Adam Schefter.

Hamstring injuries can be tricky and linger, so this is a situation to watch for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars will likely give a bigger role to RB Tank Bigsby in the interim while Etienne is out.

Etienne, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him in 2021.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars that included a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Etienne has appeared in six games for the Jaguars and rushed 56 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns, adding 16 receptions on 23 targets for 91 yards.