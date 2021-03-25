Jaguars Re-Sign DL Adam Gotsis

The Jaguars announced on Thursday they have re-signed DL Adam Gotsis.

Gotsis, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.9 million contract and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

Gotsis had a long wait in free agency in 2020 due to an injury before eventually catching on with the Jaguars.

In 2020, Gotsis appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 37 tackles, no sacks, one forced fumble and three pass defenses. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 73 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.