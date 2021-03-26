Jaguars Re-Sign ERFA OT Derwin Gray

Jaguars exclusive rights free agent OT Derwin Gray officially signed his one-year tender on Friday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Gray, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He was in the first year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when he was waived and re-signed to their practice squad.

Gray was promoted to Pittsburgh’s active roster last year before being waived and claimed by the Jaguars.

In 2020, Gray appeared in five games for the Steelers.