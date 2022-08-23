Jaguars Re-Sign QB Jake Luton, Waive K Ryan Santoso

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have re-signed QB Jake Luton to the roster.

In a corresponding move, they waived K Ryan Santoso. That leaves the Jaguars without a kicker on the roster, for the moment.

Luton, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Seahawks later signed Luton to their active roster at the start of the season and was on and off of their practice squad for much of the season.

He had a brief stint with the Dolphins practice squad at the end of 2021 before he signed a futures deal with the Jaguars for the 2022 season. He was cut earlier in camp.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.

During his college career at Idaho and Oregon State, Luton threw for 5,630 yards while completing 62.2 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 29 games.

Santoso, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks. After a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, Santoso joined the Lions’ taxi squad. He finished out the year bouncing on and off the Rams’ practice squad as an emergency option.

The Jaguars signed him to a deal in March and he was competing for their starting kicker job before being waived.

In 2021, Santoso appeared in one game for the Panthers and three games for the Lions. He made 4-5 field goal attempts and 6-8 extra points.