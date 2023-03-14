Jaguars Re-Sign S Andrew Wingard To Three-Year, $9.6M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have re-signed S Andrew Wingard.

He adds it’s a three-year deal worth $9.6 million with $6 million guaranteed, and a chance to max out at $13.8 million.

That’s a strong deal for a player who at the moment is Jacksonville’s third safety.

Wingard, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars and just finished out the agreement in 2021.

The Jaguars re-signed him as a restricted free agent for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Wingard appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 31 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, an interception and a pass deflection.

We have him listed in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.