Jaguars Re-Sign WR Laquon Treadwell

The @Jaguars have re-signed WR Laquon Treadwell, the team announced today. Additionally, the team has signed K Ryan Santoso. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 21, 2022

Treadwell, 26, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned on the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.