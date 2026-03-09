Jaguars Re-Signing CB Montaric Brown To Three-Year, $33M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars and CB Montaric Brown agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million deal on Monday.

Brown was reportedly drawing interest from other teams including the 49ers, but it appears as though the Jaguars were able to strike a deal in advance of free agency officially opening.

Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2022. He used the No. 222 overall pick on him and later signed him to a four-year, $3.8 million contract.

Brown is in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 51 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.