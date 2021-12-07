Jaguars Release RB Jordan Wilkins From P-Squad, Sign RB B.J. Emmons

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they’ve signed RB B.J. Emmons to their practice squad and released RB Jordan Wilkins from the unit. 

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:

  1. DB Lorenzo Burns (Injured)
  2. DT Doug Costin
  3. WR Jeff Cotton
  4. WR Josh Hammond
  5. DB Brandon Rusnak
  6. T Badara Traore 
  7. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  8. QB Kyle Lauletta
  9. TE Matt Sokol
  10. RB Nathan Cottrell
  11. WR Tim Jones
  12. G Jared Hocker
  13. OT Coy Cronk
  14. DE Jeremiah Ledbetter
  15. DB Michael Jacquet
  16. RB B.J. Emmons

Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. 

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad. 

In 2021, Wilkins has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded a stat. Last year, Wilkins played in 15 games for the Colts and rushed for 308 yards on 84 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.

