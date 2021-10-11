Jaguars Release Three From PS Including RB Wendell Smallwood

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially released RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Devin Smith, and OT Austen Pleasants from their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:

DB Lorenzo Burns DT Doug Costin WR Jeff Cotton WR Phillip Dorsett WR Josh Hammond T KC McDermott DB Brandon Rusnak T Badara Traore WR Laquon Treadwell G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms QB Kyle Lauletta TE Matt Sokol RB Nathan Cottrell WR Tim Jones K Matthew Wright

Smallwood, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,584,578 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $720,000 last year when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

Smallwood was claimed off waivers by Washington and spent the rest of the year with the team. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in 2020 and spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

The Jaguars added Smallwood to their practice squad last week.

In 2020, Smallwood appeared in one game for the Steelers, failing to record a statistic.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.872 million rookie contract that includes $3.667 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Jets waived him with an injury designation.

Smith signed on with the Cowboys on a futures deal for 2019 and was limited to appearing in four games before sustaining another injury. Dallas released Smith prior to start of the 2020 season.

Smith caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in September of 2020 and had a brief stint with the Patriots before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad during the summer.

In 2019, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.