Jaguars Releasing CB Shaquill Griffin

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are officially releasing CB Shaquill Griffin.

This has been expected, though Jacksonville was holding out hope another team might come through with a trade offer.

Releasing Griffin will save the team $13.1 million in cap space.

Griffin, 27, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

He then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. Griffin is due to make a base salary of $11.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2023.

In 2022, Griffin appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss, zero interceptions and four pass defenses.