Jaguars Releasing OL Will Richardson

Doug Kyed reports that the Jaguars are releasing veteran OL Will Richardson, who re-signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the team earlier this offseason.

Richardson, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to a four-year, $3,062,792 contract that included a $602,792 signing bonus, $602,792 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $765,698.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before re-signing with the team.

In 2021, Richardson appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making two starts.