Jaguars Releasing RB Carlos Hyde

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars are releasing veteran RB Carlos Hyde on Friday.

Hyde, 31, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.681 million contract before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $15 million with the Browns last year.

The Browns later traded Hyde to the Jaguars midseason for a 2019 fifth-round pick. The Jaguars cut Hyde loose in 2019 before bringing him back last year.

In 2021, Hyde appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 253 yards on 72 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.