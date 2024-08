Jaguars Releasing WR Denzel Mims

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are releasing WR Denzel Mims.

He had been competing for a roster spot but won’t be part of the initial 53-man squad.

Mims, 26, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that included a $1,511,782 signing bonus when the Jets traded Mims to Detroit in August for a conditional late-round pick swap.

However, Mims was cut with an injury designation and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in October. Pittsburgh brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season before waiving him in June. He signed on with the Jaguars.

In 2022, Mims appeared in 10 games for the Jets and caught 11 passes for 186 yards receiving and no touchdowns.