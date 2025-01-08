Jaguars Request Interview With Vikings DC Brian Flores

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve requested an interview with Vikings DC Brian Flores for their head-coaching vacancy.

We have requested an interview with Brian Flores for our Head Coach vacancy. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 9, 2025

The Jaguars are up to nine candidates for the head coach position:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Requested)

Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

Flores also has interest from the Bears and Jets, so there’s a real chance he could be back as a head coach next season.

Flores, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.