Jaguars Request To Interview Jets Safeties Coach Marquand Manuel For DC Job

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars have requested to interview Jets’ safeties coach Marquand Manuel for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

This marks Jacksonville’s second reported interest for a defensive coordinator today with Ravens’ defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt being the other candidate thus far.

Manuel, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. After three seasons in Seattle, the Falcons hired him as their secondary coach and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Falcons dismissed Manuel following the 2018 season. He joined the Eagles coaching staff as a secondary coach in 2020, then left for the safeties coach role with the Jets in 2021.