Jaguars Request To Interview Mike Greenberg For GM Position

The Jacksonville Jaguars have requested to interview Bucs assistant GM Mike Greenberg for their general manager position, according to Peter Schrager.

Jags HC Liam Coen has reportedly been “pushing hard” for Greenberg to become their next general manager.

Greenberg interviewed for the Jets’ GM job this offseason.

Greenberg got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Jets for two years before joining the Buccaneers in 2010. He’s been in Tampa Bay ever since, working his way up the football administration department which handles contracts and cap management.

He was promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2023 season.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ GM search as the news is available.