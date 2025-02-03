Jaguars Request To Interview Trey Brown For GM Position

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars have requested to interview Trey Brown for their general manager position.

Brown was being strongly considered for the Jets’ general manager position and was a finalist for their job.

Brown, 39, got his start in scouting with the Patriots in 2010 and was hired in the same role by the Eagles in 2013. He worked his way up to director of college scouting until he was let go in 2018.

Brown worked in both the AAF and the XFL as an executive for the Birmingham Iron and St. Louis Battlehawks respectively. The Bengals hired him as a scout in 2021.

In 2022, the Bengals promoted Brown to the role of senior personnel executive.