Jaguars Restructure Contracts Of WR Jakobi Meyers & P Logan Cooke To Create $6.32M

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a restructured contract with WR Jakobi Meyers to free up $3.76 million in cap space for 2026, per Spotrac.

Spotrac also notes that Jacksonville restructured P Logan Cooke‘s contract to create $2.56 million in cap space.

Jacksonville converted $4.7 million of Meyers’ salary into a guaranteed roster bonus, while they made $3.2 million of Cooke’s salary into a signing bonus.

Meyers is now set to carry cap hits of $6.2 million in 2026, $22.3 million in 2027, and $24.3 million in 2028, while $7.2 million goes into a 2029 void year.

Meyers, 29, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

From there, the Raiders traded Meyers to the Jaguars for a fourth and sixth-round pick during the 2025 season. Jacksonville then signed him to a three-year, $60 million extension.

In 2025, Meyers appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and Jaguars and caught 75 passes on 110 targets for 835 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooke, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $12 million extension.

Jacksonville re-signed him to a four-year, $16 million extension back in June 2025.

In 2025, Cooke appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and averaged 48.0 yards on 60 punts with six touchbacks and 22 kicks placed inside the 20.