Jaguars Restructured Two Players For Cap Space

According to Over The Cap, the Jaguars restructured the contracts of LB Foyesade Oluokun and DT DaVon Hamilton to create $3.15 million in 2025 cap space.

The Jaguars converted $1.3725 million of Oluokun’s salary into a bonus and added two void years, creating $1.098 million in cap room.

They also converted $2.569 million of Hamilton’s 2025 salary into a bonus and added an additional void year, creating $2.055 million in cap room.

Oluokun, 30, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round out of Yale in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Falcons.

The Jaguars signed Oluokun to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022 and re-signed him to another three-year, $30 million deal in 2024.

He’s due base salaries of $9 million and $8 million in the final two years of his contract.

In 2025, Oluokun has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded 66 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and five pass defenses.

Hamilton, 28, was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by Jacksonville out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when he signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension.

He’s due a base salary of $7.435 million in the final year of his contract in 2026 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Hamilton has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and tallied 17 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, and no sacks.