Jaguars Rookie RB Travis Etienne Out Indefinitely With Mid-Foot Sprain

Jaguars first-round RB Travis Etienne left Monday’s preseason game with a foot injury and was seen after the game in a walking boot.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Etienne specifically suffered a mid-foot sprain that is expected to sideline him indefinitely and require further testing.

This creates a situation where the Jaguars may have to consider carrying him on their active roster or placing him on the PUP list to open the season, which would cost him the first six games of the season.

Etienne, 22, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 with the Jaguars that includes a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his college career at Clemson, Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards on 686 carries (7.2 YPC) to go along with 102 receptions for 1,155 yards receiving and 78 total touchdowns over the course of 55 games and four seasons. He also totaled 706 kick return yards and 44 punt return yards.