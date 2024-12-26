Jaguars Rule Out LT Walker Little For Rest Of Season

Jaguars LT Walker Little has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, per John Shipley.

He picked up a high ankle sprain in Week 15 and tried to play through the injury last week before having to exit the game.

Jacksonville will likely place Little on injured reserve soon.

Little, 25, was a three-year starter at Stanford and opted out of the 2020 season. He also suffered a season-ending injury in the 2019 season opener.

The Jaguars drafted Little with pick No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $7,621,704 million and a $2,903,057 signing bonus.

In 2024, Little appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars with eight starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 31 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.