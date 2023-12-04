Initial Diagnosis For Trevor Lawrence Is Ankle Sprain, MRI Tuesday

UPDATE:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the initial diagnosis for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is that he suffered an ankle sprain during Monday’s loss to the Bengals.

The plan from here is to have Lawrence undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the full severity of the injury.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent ankle injury and was helped off the field and into the locker room.

Jacksonville announced that Lawrence is questionable to return and is getting X-rays on his injured ankle.

The Jaguars will turn to QB C.J. Beathard while Lawrence is out.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

In 2023, Lawrence has made 11 starts for the Jaguars and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,746 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed 51 times for 240 yards and three additional touchdowns.