Jaguars Scheduling Second Interview With Robert Saleh For HC Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are scheduled a second interview with former Jets HC Robert Saleh for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jaguars’

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken ( Interviewed )

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Buzz has been increasing in recent days about the possibility of Saleh being hired as the team’s next head coach.

Saleh is also a candidate for the Raiders and Cowboys’ head-coaching jobs.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.