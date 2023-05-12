Jaguars Sign 10 Draft Picks Including Third-Round RB Tank Bigsby

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially signed third-round RB Tank Bigsby to a rookie contract, according to ProFootballTalk.

Jacksonville also signed nine other draft picks including LB Ventrell Miller, LB Yasir Abdullah, S Antonio Johnson, WR Parker Washington, DB Christian Braswell, DB Erick Hallett, G Cooper Hodges, DT Raymond Vohasek, and FB Derek Parish.

The Jaguars have now signed all but three of their 13 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 27 Anton Harrison OT 2 61 Brenton Strange TE 3 88 Tank Bigsby RB Signed 4 121 Ventrell Miller LB Signed 4 130 Tyler Lacy DE 5 136 Yasir Abdullah LB Signed 5 160 Antonio Johnson DB Signed 6 185 Parker Washington WR Signed 6 202 Christian Braswell CB Signed 6 208 Erick Hallett II S Signed 7 226 Cooper Hodges G Signed 7 227 Raymond Vojasek DT Signed 7 240 Derek Parish FB Signed

Bigsby, 21, was a three-year starter at Auburn and was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2020 and Second-Team All-SEC the same year.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,392,916 rookie contract that includes a $922,121 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $980,530 in 2023.

In three years with Auburn, Bigsby appeared in 35 games and rushed 540 times for 2,903 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns. He also caught 62 passes for 448 yards.