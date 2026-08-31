Jaguars Sign 15 To Practice Squad

The Jaguars officially signed 15 players to their practice squad on Monday.

The current list of players being signed to the practice squad includes:

QB Joey Aguilar DT T.J. Bollers OL Geron Christian Sr. WR Tim Jones LB Jack Kiser LB Jalen McLeod QB Nick Mullens DB Jabbar Muhammad OL Jimto Obidegwu WR Trebor Peña S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig RB J’Mari Taylor WR Austin Trammell WR Michael Wortham OL Kilian Zierer

Aguilar, 25, was born in Antioch, California, and transferred to Tennessee after time at Diablo Valley College and Appalachian State.

He was named Second-team All-Sun Belt and Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year in 2023. Aguilar signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

In his college career, Aguilar appeared in 36 games and made 37 starts, with a record of 21-15. He threw for 10,325 yards and completed 62.4 percent of his passes, with 80 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also rushed 211 times for 557 yards and nine touchdowns.