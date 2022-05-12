Jaguars Sign First-Round DE Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed first-round DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.

The first pick of the draft also happens to be the first Jaguars rookie to ink their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Travon Walker DE Signed 1 Devin Lloyd LB 3 Luke Fortner C 3 Chad Muma LB 5 Snoop Conner RB 6 Gregory Junior CB 7 Montaric Brown CB

Walker, 21, was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2019 and elected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft as a junior. The Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former DE Ezekiel Ansah.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $37,372,622 contract that includes a $24,360,089. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Walker recorded 61 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections in 29 career games.