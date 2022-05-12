Jaguars Sign First-Round DE Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed first-round DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.
The first pick of the draft also happens to be the first Jaguars rookie to ink their deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Travon Walker
|DE
|Signed
|1
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|3
|Luke Fortner
|C
|3
|Chad Muma
|LB
|5
|Snoop Conner
|RB
|6
|Gregory Junior
|CB
|7
|Montaric Brown
|CB
Walker, 21, was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2019 and elected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft as a junior. The Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former DE Ezekiel Ansah.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $37,372,622 contract that includes a $24,360,089. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Walker recorded 61 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections in 29 career games.
