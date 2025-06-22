Jaguars Sign First-Round WR/CB Travis Hunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter to a rookie contract.

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

The Jaguars used the No. 2 overall pick in round one on Hunter. Per Adam Schefter, Hunter has signed a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract. His $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, sets a new record, making him the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.