Jaguars Sign Fourth-Round LB Jack Kiser, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed fourth-round LB Jack Kiser to a rookie contract.

Jacksonville has officially signed all of its 2025 draft picks.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 Travis Hunter WR/CB Signed 3 88 Caleb Ransaw S Signed 3 89 Wyatt Milum G Signed 4 104 Bhayshul Tuten RB Signed 4 107 Jack Kiser LB Signed 6 194 Jalen McCleod LB Signed 6 200 Rayuan Lane III S Signed 7 221 Jonah Monheim C Signed 7 236 LeQuint Allen RB Signed

Kiser, 24, was a four-star recruit and the No. 21-ranked OLB in the 2019 recruiting class out of Royal Center, Indiana. He committed to Notre Dame and spent six seasons there, earning Captain honors for the 2024 season.

The Jaguars used the No. 107 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Kiser. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,254,631 contract.

In his collegiate career, Kiser appeared in 69 total games for the Fighting Irish and recorded 275 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, six forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions.