Jaguars Sign OL Austen Pleasants To PS, Place OL Badara Traore On Injured List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad on Friday and placed OL Badara Traore on the practice squad injured list.
Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:
- DB Lorenzo Burns
- DT Doug Costin
- WR Jeff Cotton
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- WR Josh Hammond
- T KC McDermott
- DB Brandon Rusnak
- WR Devin Smith
- T Badara Traore (Injured)
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- QB Kyle Lauletta
- TE Matt Sokol
- RB Nathan Cottrell
- WR Tim Jones
- K Matthew Wright
- RB Wendell Smallwood
- OL Austen Pleasants
Pleasants, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars.
Jacksonville waived Pleasants coming out of the preseason and he was later added to their practice squad. The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him loose at the start of the regular season.
Pleasants has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!