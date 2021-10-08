Jaguars Sign OL Austen Pleasants To PS, Place OL Badara Traore On Injured List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad on Friday and placed OL Badara Traore on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:

DB Lorenzo Burns DT Doug Costin WR Jeff Cotton WR Phillip Dorsett WR Josh Hammond T KC McDermott DB Brandon Rusnak WR Devin Smith T Badara Traore (Injured) WR Laquon Treadwell G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms QB Kyle Lauletta TE Matt Sokol RB Nathan Cottrell WR Tim Jones K Matthew Wright RB Wendell Smallwood OL Austen Pleasants

Pleasants, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville waived Pleasants coming out of the preseason and he was later added to their practice squad. The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him loose at the start of the regular season.

Pleasants has yet to appear in an NFL game.