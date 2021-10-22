Jaguars Sign OL Coy Cronk To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve signed OL Coy Cronk to their practice squad.
Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:
- DB Lorenzo Burns
- DT Doug Costin
- WR Jeff Cotton
- WR Josh Hammond
- T KC McDermott
- DB Brandon Rusnak
- T Badara Traore (Injured)
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- QB Kyle Lauletta
- TE Matt Sokol
- RB Nathan Cottrell
- WR Tim Jones
- G Jared Hocker
- WR Josh Imatorbhebhe
- RB Kerrith Whyte
- OL Coy Cronk
Cronk, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers.
However, Green Bay opted to waive Cronk coming out of the preseason.
Cronk has yet to appear in an NFL game.
