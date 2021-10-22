Jaguars Sign OL Coy Cronk To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve signed OL Coy Cronk to their practice squad.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 22, 2021

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:

DB Lorenzo Burns DT Doug Costin WR Jeff Cotton WR Josh Hammond T KC McDermott DB Brandon Rusnak T Badara Traore (Injured) WR Laquon Treadwell G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms QB Kyle Lauletta TE Matt Sokol RB Nathan Cottrell WR Tim Jones G Jared Hocker WR Josh Imatorbhebhe RB Kerrith Whyte OL Coy Cronk

Cronk, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers.

However, Green Bay opted to waive Cronk coming out of the preseason.

Cronk has yet to appear in an NFL game.