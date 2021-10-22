Jaguars Sign OL Coy Cronk To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve signed OL Coy Cronk to their practice squad.

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:

  1. DB Lorenzo Burns
  2. DT Doug Costin
  3. WR Jeff Cotton
  4. WR Josh Hammond
  5. T KC McDermott
  6. DB Brandon Rusnak
  7. T Badara Traore (Injured)
  8. WR Laquon Treadwell
  9. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  10. QB Kyle Lauletta
  11. TE Matt Sokol
  12. RB Nathan Cottrell
  13. WR Tim Jones
  14. G Jared Hocker
  15. WR Josh Imatorbhebhe
  16. RB Kerrith Whyte
  17. OL Coy Cronk

Cronk, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers.

However, Green Bay opted to waive Cronk coming out of the preseason.

Cronk has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

