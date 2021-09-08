Jaguars Sign OLB Aaron Patrick To Practice Squad, Release K Kaare Vedvik

The Jaguars announced they have signed OLB Aaron Patrick to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Jacksonville released K/P Kaare Vedvik from the unit to make room.

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

DB Lorenzo Burns DT Doug Costin WR Jeff Cotton WR Phillip Dorsett WR Josh Hammond T KC McDermott RB Devine Ozigbo DB Brandon Rusnak WR Devin Smith T Badara Traore WR Laquon Treadwell G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms QB Kyle Lauletta TE Matt Sokol RB Duke Johnson OLB Aaron Patrick

Vedvik, 26, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract before being traded to the Vikings for a fifth-round pick.

However, Minnesota waived Vedvik a few weeks later and he was claimed Vedvik off of waivers by the Jets. He had brief stints with the Bears, Bills, and Panthers before signing a futures contract with Washington. The team then waived him with a non-football injury during the offseason.

Vedvik had signed on with the Jaguars practice squad last week.

In 2019, Vedvik appeared in one game for the Jets and missed both his one field goal attempt and his extra point attempt.

During his college career at Marshall, Vedvik converted 10 of 16 field-goal attempts (62.5 percent) to go along with 41 of 42 extra-point tries (97.6 percent) over the course of 26 games.