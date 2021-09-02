Jaguars Sign P/K Kaare Vedvik To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jaguars signed P/K Kaare Vedvik to their roster on Thursday.

The full list of players on the Jaguars’ practice squad includes:

Vedvik, 26, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract before being traded to the Vikings for a fifth-round pick.

However, Minnesota waived Vedvik a few weeks later and he was claimed Vedvik off of waivers by the Jets. He had brief stints with the Bears, Bills, and Panthers before signing a futures contract with Washington. The team then waived him with a non-football injury during the offseason.

During his college career at Marshall, Vedvik converted 10 of 16 field-goal attempts (62.5 percent) to go along with 41 of 42 extra-point tries (97.6 percent) over the course of 26 games.