Jaguars Sign P Logan Cooke To Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve signed punter Logan Cooke to a contract extension.

Ian Rapoport reports that Cooke receives a multi-year deal worth around $3 million per year.

Cooke, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2020, Cooke has appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and totaled 2,669 yards on 49 attempts (47.7 YPA), which includes 19 downed inside the 20-yard-line.