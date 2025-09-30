Jaguars Sign QB Carter Bradley

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed QB Carter Bradley to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Jaguars released QB Seth Henigan from the practice squad.

Bradley, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Las Vegas later signed him to their practice squad and eventually the active roster but waived him during camp. He is the son of Colts DC Gus Bradley.

For his college career, Bradley appeared in 46 games and completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8,372 yards, 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.