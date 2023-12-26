Jaguars Sign QB Matt Barkley Off Giants PS, Place S Daniel Thomas On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed QB Matt Barkley to their active roster from the Giants practice squad.

To make room, the team placed S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve with his broken arm.

Barkley, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of the 2015 season.

Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and 40ers before signing a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Cincinnati placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and later waived him with an injury settlement.

The Bills signed Barkley to a contract a few weeks after Derek Anderson got hurt. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2018. The Titans signed him to their preseason roster and he had a brief stint with the Panthers before finishing out the year with the Falcons.

From there, Barkley returned to the Bills last March. He spent the 2022 season on the practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season before being among the team’s final roster cuts. He caught on with the Giants earlier this season.

For his career, Barkley has appeared in 19 games for the Eagles, Bears and Bills, completing 212 of 363 passing attempts (58.4 percent) for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Thomas, 25, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded eight total tackles.