Jaguars Sign RB Qadree Ollison To Futures Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve signed RB Qadree Ollison to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Jaguars:

Ollison, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta last year but was among their final roster cuts.

Ollison later caught on with the Cowboys and was on and off of their practice squad.

In 2021, Ollison appeared in eight games for the Falcons and rushed 21 times for 105 yards (5 YPC) and one touchdown.