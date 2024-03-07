Jaguars Sign S Johnathan Cyprien To One-Day Contract To Retire With Team

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed S Johnathan Cyprien to a one-day contract on Thursday to retire with the franchise.

Cyprien announced earlier in the week that was planning to return with the team:

Cyprien, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $5,469,104 contract with the Jaguars before signing a four-year, $25 million contract with the Titans in 2016.

Cyprien had two years remaining on his deal when Tennessee released him last year with a failed physical designation. He later signed a one-year deal with the Eagles before being traded to the Falcons after a few games.

Unfortunately, Cyprien finished out his contract on the season-ending injured reserve. The 49ers signed him to a contract in 2020 and he was on and off of their roster that season.

For his career, Cyprien appeared in 79 games and made 71 starts for the Jaguars, Titans, Falcons, Eagles and 49ers, recording 515 tackles, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, three sacks and 16 pass defenses.