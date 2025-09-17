Jaguars Sign S Kahlef Hailassie From Vikings PS

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed S Kahlef Hailassie to the roster.

He was previously on Minnesota’s practice squad and takes the place of veteran S Darnell Savage, cut by the Jaguars yesterday.

Hailassie, 24, started his college career at Oregon before a stint at Independence Community College and finally ending up at Western Kentucky. He initially signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Browns. He spent two seasons in Cleveland before being signed by the Vikings for 2025.

For his career, Hailassie has appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles and a pass deflection.