Jaguars Sign Second-Round TE Brenton Strange

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially signed No. 61 overall pick TE Brenton Strange to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
The Jaguars have now signed all but two of their 13 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|27
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|2
|61
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Signed
|3
|88
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Signed
|4
|121
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|Signed
|4
|130
|Tyler Lacy
|DE
|5
|136
|Yasir Abdullah
|LB
|Signed
|5
|160
|Antonio Johnson
|DB
|Signed
|6
|185
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Signed
|6
|202
|Christian Braswell
|CB
|Signed
|6
|208
|Erick Hallett II
|S
|Signed
|7
|226
|Cooper Hodges
|G
|Signed
|7
|227
|Raymond Vojasek
|DT
|Signed
|7
|240
|Derek Parish
|FB
|Signed
Strange, 22, was named Third-team All-Big Ten for the Nittany Lions in 2022.
Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Jets TE Tyler Conklin.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,114,333 rookie contract that includes a $1,446,788 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,111,697 in 2023.
During his four seasons at Penn State, Strange appeared in 32 games and caught 70 passes for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns.
