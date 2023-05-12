Jaguars Sign Second-Round TE Brenton Strange

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially signed No. 61 overall pick TE Brenton Strange to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Jaguars have now signed all but two of their 13 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 27 Anton Harrison OT 2 61 Brenton Strange TE Signed 3 88 Tank Bigsby RB Signed 4 121 Ventrell Miller LB Signed 4 130 Tyler Lacy DE 5 136 Yasir Abdullah LB Signed 5 160 Antonio Johnson DB Signed 6 185 Parker Washington WR Signed 6 202 Christian Braswell CB Signed 6 208 Erick Hallett II S Signed 7 226 Cooper Hodges G Signed 7 227 Raymond Vojasek DT Signed 7 240 Derek Parish FB Signed

Strange, 22, was named Third-team All-Big Ten for the Nittany Lions in 2022.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Jets TE Tyler Conklin.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,114,333 rookie contract that includes a $1,446,788 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,111,697 in 2023.

During his four seasons at Penn State, Strange appeared in 32 games and caught 70 passes for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns.