Jaguars Sign Third-Round LB Chad Muma

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed third-round LB Chad Muma to a four-year contract, the team announced.

That leaves just one player unsigned from Jacksonville’s 2022 draft class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Travon Walker DE Signed 1 Devin Lloyd LB Signed 3 Luke Fortner C 3 Chad Muma LB Signed 5 Snoop Conner RB Signed 6 Gregory Junior CB Signed 7 Montaric Brown CB Signed

Muma, 22, was a two-year starter at Wyoming and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-MWC honors in 2021, and also named second-team All-MWC in 2020. The Jaguars used the No. 70 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL LB Jake Ryan.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,426,108 contract that includes a $1,126,260 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Muma appeared in 44 games and made 21 starts, recording 267 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and five pass defenses.