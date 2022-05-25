Jaguars Sign Third-Round OL Luke Fortner, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed third-round OL Luke Fortner to a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Jaguars have officially wrapped up their 2022 class with this signing:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Travon Walker DE Signed 1 Devin Lloyd LB Signed 3 Luke Fortner C Signed 3 Chad Muma LB Signed 5 Snoop Conner RB Signed 6 Gregory Junior CB Signed 7 Montaric Brown CB Signed

Fortner, 24, was a First Team All-SEC selection and team captain for Kentucky as a center in 2021, but he also played at both guard spots for the team. He was redshirted as a freshman back in 2016. The Jaguars used the No. 65 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,500,063 contract that includes a $1,180,046 signing bonus.

During his six years at Kentucky, Fortner started 36 of 55 possible games. He played 20 games at right guard, 13 games at center, and three games at left guard.