Jaguars Sign Three To PS Including RB/WR Louis Rees-Zammit

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed OL Blake Hance, S Matthew Jackson, and RB/WR Louis Rees-Zammit to their practice squad on Thursday.
— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 29, 2024
Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Shawn Bowman
- CB Christian Braswell
- WR Joshua Cephus
- DE D.J. Coleman
- WR Elijah Cooks
- TE Josiah Deguara
- S Terrell Edmunds
- CB Tre Flowers
- DE Joe Gaziano
- RB Jalen Jackson
- OL Steven Jones
- LB Tanner Muse
- QB E.J. Perry
- WR Austin Trammell
- OL Blake Hance
- S Matthew Jackson
- RB/WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International)
Rees-Zammit is a former rugby star who was trying to make the switch to American football. He impressed early in the spring and caught on with the Chiefs with some thought he could stick on the active roster as a return specialist.
Rees-Zammit, 23, is a native of Penarth in Wales. He attended Hartpury College before joining Gloucester Rugby’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2018, making his debut the following season. He became Gloucester’s youngest player to ever compete in the Premiership.
He signed his first professional contract with Gloucester in 2020, securing him to the club on a long-term deal. He was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year following the season.
In January of this year, Rees-Zammit announced his intention to leave rugby and join the NFL’s International Player Pathway. He signed a contract with the Chiefs and was among the team’s final roster cuts.
